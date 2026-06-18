Assam: Drugs worth nearly Rs 12 crore recovered in twin operations in Sribhumi, four arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Sribhumi Police recovered prohibited drugs estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 crore in two separate operations conducted in different parts of the district. Four alleged drug traffickers were arrested during the operations, while five mobile phones were also seized.

According to police, a total of 65,000 Yaba tablets were recovered during raids carried out in the Sherpur area under Patharkandi Police Station and the Kaliganj area under Sadar Police Station.

Addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Trinayan Bhuyan, said the operations were launched based on confidential inputs regarding suspected drug trafficking activities.

In the first operation, police conducted a search at the residence of a person identified as Abdul Kadir in the Sherpur area of Patharkandi. During the search, officers recovered 48,000 Yaba tablets concealed inside a bucket kept on the rooftop of the house.

In connection with the Patharkandi seizure, police arrested Abdul Kadir, Jabrul Islam and Gulzar Hussain. The accused were subsequently produced before the court.

In a simultaneous operation in the Kaliganj area under Sadar Police Station, police recovered an additional 17,000 Yaba tablets. One person, identified as Sabir Uddin, a resident of Nilambazar, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Apart from the prohibited substances, police also seized five mobile phones believed to be linked to the alleged trafficking activities.