Carrying out its anti-drug drive amidst the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Karimganj Sadar police seized a huge consignment of drugs on March 31.

Upon receiving inputs, Karimganj Police took out a search operation and seized 12,750 bottles of Phensedyl from a house in Hamidpur in Karimganj.

The band substances were seized and one drug peddler Moinuddin was arrested along with the consignment.

A team of the Mazbat police station intercepted and seized cannabis worth Rs 1.4 crores near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Mazbat police station which falls under the Udalguri district in Assam, initiated lawful action against the accused.

Earlier narcotics worth Rs 80 lakhs were confiscated and two individuals were apprehended in the Nagaon district.

Nagaon Police executed an operation based on intel regarding a potential drug trade. During the operation, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the discovery of the narcotics.

Also read: Assam: Cannabis worth Rs 1.4 crore seized near Assam-Arunachal border