Assam: Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized in Cachar district
In a major victory in the war against drugs, police in Assam's Cachar district have seized YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore.
In a major victory in the war against drugs, police in Assam's Cachar district have seized YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore.
Cachar Police acting along with the BSF conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming in from a neighbouring state carrying YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore from Chalchapra area of Silchar.
Five persons have been apprehended by the police at the spot and further investigation has been initiated.
Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news of this major drug bust and lauded the police for their achievement.
Acting on a tip-off, @cacharpolice along with @BSF_India conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State carrying YABA tablets worth ₹10 crore from Chalchapra area of Silchar.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 25, 2023
Five persons have been apprehended in this regard. Further… pic.twitter.com/kUDHoxV0Kl
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today