In a major victory in the war against drugs, police in Assam's Cachar district have seized YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore.

Cachar Police acting along with the BSF conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming in from a neighbouring state carrying YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore from Chalchapra area of Silchar.

Five persons have been apprehended by the police at the spot and further investigation has been initiated.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news of this major drug bust and lauded the police for their achievement.