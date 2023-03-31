Assam Rifles on March 31 said it has seized heroin worth Rs 12 lakh in the state's Karimganj district.

The drugs kept in eight soap cases were seized in a joint operation by Assam Rifles and local police from the Bataiya area.

The security forces also apprehended a trafficker identified as Kabir Uddin, a resident of the Patharkandi area in the Karimganj district.

Meanwhile, the police are interrogating them to dig out more details.

On March 9, Assam police apprehended three alleged drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore from them during an operation led by newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das.

Das along with the police team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 10 F 5299 from where the drugs were recovered.

A total of 100 soap boxes containing the drugs coming from Mizoram were seized and the alleged peddlers were identified as Kabir Ahmed, Altaf Uddin, and Qadir.

As per the police, the drugs weighed around 1.27 kilograms.

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