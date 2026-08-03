Assam: Drugs worth Rs 12.5 crore seized in Amingaon, 3 traffickers held

Drugs worth nearly Rs 12.5 crore were seized and three suspected traffickers were arrested in Assam’s Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 2.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup Police intercepted a major drug consignment at Amingaon and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 67.5 grams of heroin.

“Major drug bust recorded: Rs 12.5 crore of drugs recovered. Based on strong intelligence, STF Assam and Kamrup Police intercepted a major drug consignment passing through Amingaon,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Three suspected drug traffickers were apprehended during the operation, he added.

The chief minister said the Assam government would continue its fight against the drug menace with full force.

Yaba, which means “crazy medicine” in Thai, is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant, and caffeine.