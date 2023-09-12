The Special Task Force of Assam in a special anti-drugs operation carried out at Amingaon on September 11, intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2.2 kg heroin worth Rs 18 crore.

The anti-drugs operation was led by DIG Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta and Kamrup district Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak

As per sources, a total of 6 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Lauding the efforts of the Special Task Force, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X and wrote, "In a special anti-drugs operation carried out by the @STFAssam, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted at Amingaon & 2.2 kg of heroin has been recovered. 6 people have been arrested in this connection. Good job @assampolice!"



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