Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) in a joint operation with Kumarghat PS, Unakoti District, Tripura apprehended three individuals along with Heroin on August 29.

Based on credible information of Drug sale, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Kumarghat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended three individuals along with 558 gms of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 2.25 crore from the general area Kumarghat, Unakoti District, Tripura.

The individuals along with the seized contents were handed over to Kumarghat PS for further investigation and legal proceedings.