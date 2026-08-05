Assam: Drugs worth Rs 28 crore seized in Cachar, 3 suspected traffickers arrested

Narcotics worth an estimated Rs 28 crore were seized and three suspected drug traffickers arrested during a joint operation by Assam Police and the Assam Rifles in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The joint team recovered 1.1 lakh Yaba tablets and 223 grams of heroin during the operation, the chief minister said in a social media post on Tuesday night.

“The drug mafia continues to face the full force of the law in Assam. In a joint operation by Cachar Police and Assam Rifles, a major narcotics consignment of 1.1 lakh Yaba tablets and 223 grams of heroin worth Rs 28 crore has been seized,” Sarma said.

Three suspected drug traffickers were apprehended during the operation, he added.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to tackling the narcotics trade, Sarma said Assam’s crackdown on drug trafficking would continue with full force.

Yaba, commonly referred to as “crazy medicine” in Thai, is a tablet containing a mixture of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, and caffeine.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics and identify possible links to wider drug trafficking networks.