In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Digboi, Assam conducted a successful operation resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics from a residence in Golai Gaon No. 3. The operation, carried out overnight into Thursday morning, targeted the home of Biman Talukdar.

During the raid, police discovered and confiscated 116.8 grams of drugs valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh, concealed within ten soap boxes. In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement also seized a Hyundai car, three mobile phones, two bank passbooks, and Rs 16,900 in cash from the premises.

Investigations revealed that the seized drugs had been trafficked from Dimapur. Following the operation, authorities arrested Biman Talukdar and his wife, Geetimani Talukdar, in connection with the case.

As per sources, Biman Talukdar had been released from jail just a month ago after serving time for a previous drug-related offense. The arrests mark a significant development in efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region, highlighting ongoing challenges and the enforcement's continued vigilance against illegal drug activities.

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