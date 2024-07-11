Karimganj police recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 30 crore from a vehicle’s petrol tank.

This major operation, led by Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, resulted in the confiscation of one lakh Yaba tablets and the arrest of two suspects.

The incident occurred last night, July 10, when the police intercepted a vehicle, bearing the registration number AS/23/Z/6145, traveling from Champai in Mizoram through the Ratabari area. Upon a thorough search, the contraband was discovered hidden inside the petrol tank.

The arrested individuals, Najmul Hussain and Mutlib Ali, are both residents of the Patharkandi area in Karimganj. They are currently in police custody and undergoing interrogation.