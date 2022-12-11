Drugs worth Rs 50 crore were seized and five persons arrested from Cachar district of Assam.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off police intercepted two cars coming from Aizawl to Silchar on December 10 and recovered the drugs from the vehicles.



Police seized two lakh Yaba tablets, coming from Myanmar via Mizoram. The market value of the drugs is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.

The police have also arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the drug peddling incident. Police have registered a case against the apprehended persons and further investigation is on.



Earlier on November, Assam Police seized narcotic substances worth several crores from Cachar. Five persons, who were allegedly involved in drug peddling, were apprehended by the police.



In Cachar, three people were arrested with 1.80 lakh tablets used for intoxication on December 20 in the Lakhipur area in the district. Police informed that the international market value of seized tablets is around Rs 50 crore.