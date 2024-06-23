Continuing its war against drugs, Assam Police successfully carried out two separate anti-narcotic raids in Karimganj and seized drugs worth crores.

In the first operation, authorities intercepted a vehicle transporting 974 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of Rs 5 crore. One individual was apprehended during this operation.

Simultaneously, in the second operation, police seized 10,000 YABA tablets valued at Rs 3.5 crore. Another person was apprehended in connection with this seizure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and commended the efforts of Karimganj Police and wrote, "Based on intelligence inputs, two separate anti-narcotic operations were conducted by

@karimganjpolice Intercepted a vehicle carrying 974 grams of heroin valued at ₹5 crore, one apprehended. 10,000 YABA tablets worth ₹3.5cr seized, and one person apprehend

Commendable work

@assampolice !

The Assam Police has been commended for its proactive stance against narcotics trafficking, with these operations marking a crucial milestone in their ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the region.

Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and cooperate in combating the illicit drug trade, which poses serious threats to societal well-being and stability.