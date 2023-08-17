Continuing its relentless effort, a team of Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) on August 17 seized drugs worth Rs 97.44 lakh and arrested one person in connection with the case.

A CGPD team busted a huge consignment of suspected Heroin, kept concealed in 40 soap cases. The seized heroin weighing 487.29 gms is of market value Rs 97.44 lakhs. Legal action is initiated", Guwahati police wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.