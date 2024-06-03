Karimganj Sadar police conducted a successful raid resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The operation also led to the detention of alleged traffickers.

Acting on intelligence from a confidential source, Town Incharge Palash Bora, authorities uncovered 10,000 Yaba tablets at the residence of Noor Uddin, located on MMC Road in the city area.

The illicit tablets were reportedly intended for distribution in the retail market.

Currently, law enforcement officials are engaged in interrogation efforts to glean further information regarding the operation and those involved.