Assam: Drugs worth Rs30 lakh seized in Karimganj, one held
Karimganj Sadar police successfully seized drugs valued at Rs 30 lakh and detained alleged traffickers in a recent raid. The operation, led by Town Incharge Palash Bora, uncovered 10,000 Yaba tablets at Noor Uddin's residence on MMC Road.
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Police raid results in seizure of drugs worth Rs 30 lakh
Karimganj Sadar police conducted a successful raid resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.
The operation also led to the detention of alleged traffickers.
Acting on intelligence from a confidential source, Town Incharge Palash Bora, authorities uncovered 10,000 Yaba tablets at the residence of Noor Uddin, located on MMC Road in the city area.
The illicit tablets were reportedly intended for distribution in the retail market.
Currently, law enforcement officials are engaged in interrogation efforts to glean further information regarding the operation and those involved.
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