A total of 1,486 kilograms of drugs has been destroyed in Assam during a regional conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 17.



A mass destruction of seized drugs was organized by Assam Police in several districts of Assam on July 17 where Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to the tune of heroin 64 kg, Ganja 5,260 kg and cough syrup amounting to 50.955 bottles were destroyed.

Tablet/Capsules 20,57.290 nos and 950 gm. Morphin 8.915 kg. Opium 10.124 kg. Brown sugar 0.843 kg, Tramadol Powder 0.563 kg and Cigarette 80,000 nos have been destroyed tiller observing due procedure and taking necessary pollution control and Court permissions.



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It is reiterated that this is the fifth such mass destruction in the State of Assam during the last two years.

The mass destruction of today has been organized in the State as a part of the Conference on "Drug Trafficking and National Security" at New Delhi on July 17 which was chaired by the Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and organized by NCB, New Delhi.