TAMULPUR: An unfortunate man from Assam’s Tamulpur district tragically drowned after he went fishing amid the heavy downpour in the state.

The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Islam Ali, was a resident of Bahbari village in Kumarikata.

Locals were able to find out the body but were not able to save the man.

A local, speaking to this publication, said the man was inebriated when he went out to fish.

A team of police from Kumarikata later recovered the body and took it to the local office for post-mortem.

It needs mention here that the flood situation in Assam has worsened further after heavy and incessant rainfall across the state in the past few days.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, over 18 districts in 37 revenue circles of the state are still reeling under flood waters.

Around 74,116 people in 314 villages are still affected by the floods, as per the ASDMA report. On the other hand, a total of seven relief camps have been set up across the state where around 1,224 inmates are currently taking shelter.