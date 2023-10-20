A police vehicle bearing the number plate AS05M-6400 was involved in an accident in Guwahati on October 20, which saw drunk police personnel wreaking havoc on the city's streets. The incident, which occurred on the Lokhra Lal Ganesh connecting road, resulted in multiple injuries.

Witnesses on the scene reported that AS05M-6400, a police vehicle, was driving erratically when it collided with several other vehicles.Bottles of alcohol were recovered from the police escort vehicle, suggesting that the officers responsible for the accident were under the influence.

Earlier in the day, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah held a press conference to create awareness among the people about road safety and responsible behavior, stating the role of law enforcement in setting an example for the community. However, the recent events have raised questions about the conduct of some officers within the department.