In light of the upcoming Phase 2 elections in Assam, authorities have declared a dry day from 5pm on April 24 to the evening of April 26 in several key districts. This decision affects the regions of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon.

During these designated dry days, a comprehensive shutdown of establishments involved in the sale or provision of alcoholic beverages is mandated. This includes wholesale warehouses, IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) retail outlets categorized as "OFF" and "ON" shops, Club "ON" premises, hotel establishments with liquor permits, star hotels, and country spirit shops.

The move comes as part of efforts to maintain order and ensure fair elections by minimizing potential disruptions linked to alcohol consumption. This directive underscores the significance of maintaining a conducive environment for the electoral process.

Earlier, on April 16, the Office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh district, Excise Branch, issued a consequential order, declaring several days as 'Dry Days' throughout the district. Additionally, Guwahati recently observed dry days from April 17 to 19 during the Lok Sabha polls.