In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has issued an order declaring dry days in Guwahati for a span of 48 hours, starting from 5:00 PM on May 5 and concluding at 5:00 PM on May 7.

The decision, authorized by the Kamrup Metro District Commissioner, comes in light of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections slated for May 7. With the aim of maintaining public order and ensuring a smooth electoral process, the order prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol during the specified period.

The official order states, "In pursuance of the Govt. W.T. Message vide ECF No.271931/394 dated 29th March, 2024 and in connection with the ensuing 3rd Phase of General Elections, 2024 to the parliamentary constituencies of Guwahati which is scheduled to be held on 7/05/2024, the undersigned hereby declares 'DRY DAY' in Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f. 5.00 P.M. of 05/05/2024 to 5:00 P.M. 07/05/2024 including the day of counting of votes which is fixed on 04/06/2024."