A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Assam Police has been apprehended on charges of sexually abusing a minor domestic help.

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to microblogging site X to address the alarming allegations. Confirming the registration of Case No 42 under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Dergaon Police Station in District Golaghat, the DGP stated the gravity of the situation.

The accused, DSP Kiran Nath, currently stationed at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy was arrested following the emergence of compelling evidence during the course of the investigation.

"Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains cornerstone of the policy of Assam Police HQ," asserted DGP GP Singh, reiterating the commitment of the department to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.