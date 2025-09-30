Assam: DSP Sandipan Garg appears before CID in ongoing Zubeen Garg death probe

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) summoned several key individuals for questioning.

On Tuesday, September 30, DSP Sandipan Garg appeared at the CID office in connection with the case. Reports indicate that Sandipan Garg was among those present aboard the yacht in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Earlier in the day, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were summoned and interrogated for an entire day before being released. CID officials confirmed that eight additional persons connected to the North East Festival were also questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

Investigators are focusing on clarifying whether the festival was in progress at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death and collecting detailed accounts related to the event. All ten individuals questioned, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been instructed to reappear before the CID whenever required.

Speaking to the media after his release, Shekharjyoti Goswami said, “We have answered all the questions asked of us. Each of us was questioned separately by the CID. We had all traveled to Singapore for the festival, and now the CID has asked us to come back again for further questioning.”