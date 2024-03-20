Assam: DU International Literature Festival features 85 writers from 14 countries
The Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival kicks off, hosting 85 authors from 14 countries. The three-day event, co-hosted by the university and the Foundation for Culture, Arts, and Literature, aims to foster cross-cultural literary dialogue.
Dibrugarh University & Foundation for Culture, Arts, and Literature kicked off the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival.
At the university's Rangghar Auditorium, there are 35 additional sessions taking place over three days until March 21st, totaling 85 writers from 14 different countries attending the inaugural ceremony.
An important milestone in honoring the diversity of the world's literary legacy is the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2024, which is co-hosted by Dibrugarh University and the Foundation of Culture, Arts, and Literature (FOCAL).
This joint project emphasizes how important literature is for overcoming cultural gaps and promoting deep conversation.
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