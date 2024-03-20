Dibrugarh University & Foundation for Culture, Arts, and Literature kicked off the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival.



At the university's Rangghar Auditorium, there are 35 additional sessions taking place over three days until March 21st, totaling 85 writers from 14 different countries attending the inaugural ceremony.



An important milestone in honoring the diversity of the world's literary legacy is the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2024, which is co-hosted by Dibrugarh University and the Foundation of Culture, Arts, and Literature (FOCAL).



This joint project emphasizes how important literature is for overcoming cultural gaps and promoting deep conversation.

This festival encourages intercultural dialogue and understanding by bringing together well-known writers, poets, and thinkers from various backgrounds.



It also restates Dibrugarh University's dedication to fostering creative expression in all of its forms and advancing intellectual conversation.



The festival transforms into a rich tapestry of human experiences as participants gather to share their viewpoints and tales, encouraging viewers to appreciate the beauty of literary expression and the ability of discourse to cut across barriers.

Panel discussions, in-conversation sessions, reading sessions, book signing sessions, workshops, and cultural programmes will be the basic components of the literature festival.

The chief guest Damodar Mauzo, winner of the Jnanpith Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award, is a writer of short stories, novels, criticism, and scripts. Padma Bhushan Jahnu Barua, a renowned film director, is the guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony, along with other dignitaries and attendees. Dr. Jiten Hazarika, the vice chancellor of Dibrugarh University, welcomed everyone.



It is anticipated that this literary festival would inspire Dibrugarh University students to build a direct connection with the world's enormous literary and intellectual communities.



On March 21, there will be a closing ceremony.