Anand Sharma, the first semester student of Dibrugarh University who jumped off from a building to escape ragging and was injured underwent a complicated spinal surgery at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh on December 1.

According to reports , the surgery has been complicated and it was successful.

“The surgery is successfully completed. Anand Sharma is out of danger now.

Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Panna Lal performed the surgery. Anand will start walking and will be discharged from the hospital soon”, said Dr. Nirmal Shahewala while speaking to reporters.

The surgery was critical as Anand had severe injuries in his spine. Doctors had earlier suggested that a surgery was needed to ensure that he could walk again.

Earlier , a large crowd gathered outside the hospital parying for his recovery.

Anand Sharma, an commerce student of Dibrugarh University had jumped off the second floor of his PNGB hostel building on November 27.

It is alleged that Anand Sharma resorted to the step as he was fed up with being ragged by his seniors.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital and his condition was critical.