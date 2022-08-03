Officials in Assam’s Sivasagar district today (August 3) apprehended a duo caught brazenly carrying a small quantity of brown sugar near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the Shiva Dol area.

Two youths, namely Bitu Thakur and Anurag Borgohain, were ferrying the brown sugar in their car when they were intercepted by alert police personnel near the Deputy Commissioner’s office and eventually put behind bars. While Bitu Thakur is a resident of Sivasagar’s Ganakpatti area, Anurag Borgohain hails from Habiram Road.

The duo has been nabbed by police and the vehicle they were travelling in (a Datsun Redi bearing the registration number AS-04-Q-9443) seized.

Talking to media, a local police official said, “We got a specific intel that 2-3 young men were headed our way with narcotics, following which we mobilized a team to intercept the vehicle. We asked personnel to be ready – while some remained in uniform, a few were asked to don civilian garb. We have successfully seized 11.46 grams and arrested the two youths.”

In Assam, a total of 15485.5 kgs of illicit drugs were seized in the year 2018, 17352.5 kgs in 2019, and 9256.1 kgs in 2020. The state government has been strategically working with the state security agencies to eradicate the illicit drug trade and has been successful in cracking down on multiple drug dens across the region.

Although the Northeast Indian region sees rampant illicit drug transactions, Uttar Pradesh takes away the big piece of the pie pan India with 327,420.562 kg of drugs seized in the year 2020 alone.