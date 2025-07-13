Assam: Durand Cup Trophy tour concludes with enthusiasm in Tamulpur ahead of 134th edition

The prestigious Durand Cup Trophy Tour made a spirited stop in Tamulpur today, ahead of the 134th edition of the historic football tournament scheduled from July 27 to August 16 at Kokrajhar's SAI Stadium. The event was held at the playground of Tamulpur Higher Secondary School, organized by the 107 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps in collaboration with the Government of Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration.

The programme was graced by Colonel Bhupendra Singh Choudhury of the 107 Brigade, who attended as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the essence of the tournament, stating, “The Durand Cup is not just a football tournament, it represents India’s unity, cultural harmony, and indomitable spirit.”

Local MLA Jolen Daimary also lauded the efforts of the Indian Army and acknowledged the enthusiasm shown by its young personnel. “This tournament is a source of immense inspiration. We aim to make next year’s event even more vibrant and engaging for the people,” he remarked.

As part of the celebration, a friendly match was played between Tamulpur FC and Kalbari Jongila FC, adding a competitive spark to the event.

The event drew the participation of several senior officials and dignitaries, including Tamulpur’s Superintendent of Police Diganta Kumar Choudhury, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dipankar Nath, Assistant Commissioner Anupam Deka, Colonel Manish Negi, Major R.S. Samant, retired army officer Basudev Barman, several army personnel, school students, and enthusiastic local residents.

The details were shared in an official press release issued by Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah.