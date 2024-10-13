Margherita witnessed grand celebrations of Durga Puja, with the festival observed in full spirit despite ongoing torrential rain. The festivity, one of Assam's largest after Bihu, saw a significant turnout as people gathered to revel in the occasion. A total of 126 Durga Pujas were organized under the jurisdiction of various police stations, including Margherita, Digboi, Pengree, and Bordumsa, falling within the Margherita Co-District.

The immersion of Durga idols took place peacefully on Sunday, October 13, during Vijayadashami. The process was carried out at multiple immersion ghats, including the prominent Dehing Puria ghat in Margherita, where special arrangements were made to ensure a smooth and safe procedure. Notably, no incidents of unrest or accidents were reported throughout the five days of celebrations.

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To facilitate a safe immersion process, the Margherita Municipal Board introduced specially designed trolleys at the Dehing Puria ghat on the Buridehing River, with a project costing Rs 4 lakh. These trolleys allowed the organizing committees to transport the idols efficiently to the immersion site, where rituals were performed. The system aimed to minimize the risk of accidents and streamline the entire process.

Municipal Board Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "The system is designed to significantly reduce the risk of accidents during the immersion of the puja idols." Authorities also mandated that all immersions be completed before sunset, adhering to guidelines set by the Margherita Municipal Board and Co-District Commissioner’s office to ensure a safe and orderly conclusion to the festival.