A Durga Puja pandal in Assam’s Jagiroad was allegedly set on fire by miscreants, destroying the idols of Goddess Durga, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, police said.

The incident reportedly took place under the cover of darkness on October 20, with the fire allegedly started behind the pandal. The blaze gutted the three idols, causing damage to the puja arrangements.

Police have questioned two people in connection with the incident. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the fire and the possible motive behind it are awaited.

The investigation is underway.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.