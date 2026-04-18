Assam Dy Speaker cites 2017 Durga immersion row, accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘insulting Hindu community’

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on April 18 dismissed the Trinamool Congress’ complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as “baseless”, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was acting out of fear of electoral defeat.

Reacting to the complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress before the Election Commission of India, Momin said the allegations against Sarma lacked merit and were politically motivated.

“Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee have complained to the Election Commission against the Chief Minister of Assam. It is a very baseless allegation,” he said.

Momin further alleged that Banerjee was apprehensive about losing the elections, which he claimed was the reason behind such remarks targeting the Assam Chief Minister.

He also referred to a past controversy from 2017, alleging that Banerjee had “insulted the Hindu community” by postponing Durga idol immersion to accommodate Muharram observances. “People remember that decision,” he said.

Escalating his criticism, Momin asserted that the outcome of the elections would see a change of government in West Bengal. “When the election results come out, Mamata Banerjee will be thrown out of West Bengal, and a BJP government is likely to be formed,” he claimed.

The Deputy Speaker also condemned what he described as inappropriate comments during the election period, urging restraint in public discourse.

The Trinamool Congress has approached the poll panel alleging misconduct, though details of the complaint are yet to be officially elaborated.