Assam dy speaker defends Himanta Biswa Sarma after SC rejects petitions on alleged discriminatory remarks

The Supreme Court on February 16 declined to entertain multiple petitions seeking an SIT probe and the registration of an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged discriminatory remarks targeting certain communities.

Reacting to the development, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin said the apex court’s decision “is as expected by the people of Assam.”

Momin defended the Chief Minister’s comments, stating that Sarma was referring to “miyas,” or Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, and accused critics of misrepresenting the message. “Some people are spreading the message in a negative way. Our land should be vacated for our indigenous people, not for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators,” he said, reaffirming support for the Chief Minister’s stance on protecting local communities.

The Supreme Court’s refusal effectively closes the door on immediate legal scrutiny of Sarma’s statements, a move likely to intensify debates around identity, migration, and indigenous rights in Assam.



(Inputs from ANI)