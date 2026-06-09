Assam: E-rickshaws deployed for door-to-door waste collection in Margherita panchayats

The district administration in Tinsukia has introduced e-rickshaws for door-to-door waste collection in four gram panchayats under the Margherita Development Block as part of efforts to strengthen solid waste management in rural areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The vehicles were flagged off at Makum Pather Gaon Panchayat by Margherita Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley. Similar e-rickshaws have been deployed in Jagun, Kumarpatty and Puranipukhuri gaon panchayats under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency.

According to officials, the initiative has been undertaken by the District Water and Sanitation Mission, Tinsukia, to improve waste collection and promote environmentally sustainable waste management practices in rural areas. The programme is based on the principles of reducing, reusing and recycling waste.

The e-rickshaws have been handed over to four self-help groups (SHGs) that will be responsible for waste collection and management in their respective panchayats. The beneficiary groups are Hopun VO SHG of Jagun Gaon Panchayat, Sikha SHG of Makum Pather Gaon Panchayat, Surabhi SHG of Kumarpatty Gaon Panchayat and Mohini SHG of Puranipukhuri Gaon Panchayat.

Speaking at the event, Doley said community participation would be crucial to the success of sustainable waste management initiatives and the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness at the grassroots level through collective efforts.