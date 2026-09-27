Assam e-stamp vendors allege commission cut, harassment by intermediary

The All Assam E-Stamp Vendors’ Association held its executive meeting in Morigaon, where vendors raised concerns over reduced commissions, alleged harassment by an intermediary and other long-standing issues affecting their work.

The vendors alleged that Stock Holding Private Limited, which acts as an intermediary in the e-stamping system, has been causing difficulties for vendors across the state.

According to the association, vendors earlier received a commission of up to 7 per cent on a Rs 100 stamp when the system operated offline. However, after e-stamping was brought online under the Digital India initiative, their commission was reduced to 15 paise per Rs 100, the vendors claimed.

The vendors also alleged that Stock Holding charges Rs 3 for each sheet of paper used by them to print stamp papers. They further claimed that customers are being charged Rs 10 per document as an additional fee, which they termed unauthorised.

The association said nearly 1,000 e-stamp vendors across Assam are facing difficulties because of the changes and alleged practices.

The vendors also raised the issue of a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per vendor that they said had earlier been announced by the government but has not yet been provided.

The association leadership said vendors have been facing these problems for a long time and called for the government to address their concerns.

They warned that failure to resolve the issues could lead to a statewide agitation by e-stamp vendors.