All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafikul Islam on February 19 slammed the state government for targeting the minorities through encounters and unprecedented eviction drives.

Training guns on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state police over eviction drives and encounter cases, Rafikul Islam while speaking to the media said, “Earlier we would hear about secret killings, but now we witness open killings in the name of eviction drives, encounters”.

Rafikul Islam further stated that the state government has failed completely in fulfilling its promises. Taking a dig at CM Sarma, Rafikul said, “CM Sarma claimed that the eviction drives will continue, encounters will continue. Is Assam Police so weak? Our CM is not foolish. He himself claims that we have a smart and a strong police. Then how come criminals are able to escape from the custody of the police?”

“Whenever our CM has failed in fulfilling his promises, he would divert people’s attention through unnecessary initiatives. Working hard even a labour can earn Rs 15000 per month. Ultimately the CM has failed in all aspects. He has completely failed in development as well. There is complete breakdown of economy. There is excess price rise. In today’s time teachers who were working in venture schools and have been converted to provincialised schools are earning meagre Rs 10,000 per month,” added Rafikul.

Earlier, AIUDF leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya slammed the state government of Assam as well as the state police for carrying out encounters against the minorities under the directions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The government is conducting eviction drives, encounter against the Muslims under the directions of the RSS. If you remember, a question was raised this year that how many encounters took place in the running year, then the government replied that not a single encounter took place. Earlier they would flash on TV how the culprits escaped from police custody and how encounter took place. But now, you won’t see a single case as such,” said Karim Uddin Barbhuiya while speaking exclusively to India TodayNE.

Barbhuiya hit out at the government stating that all these encounters are targeted towards the Muslim community and the recent eviction drives have been conducted at areas where there is Muslim majority population.

There has been a strong resentment on the part of the AIUDF with regards to the eviction drive and encounters conducted in Assam. The party had earlier slammed the state government for purportedly carrying out encounters against a particular community.



Also read : Assam: Encounters carried out against minorities in state at the behest of RSS, says AIUDF leader