Assam earmarks Rs 100 crore to build aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, boost MRO hub ambitions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 22 said the state government has earmarked Rs 100 crore in the Assam Budget 2026 to develop an aerospace components manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen local supply chains as part of its vision to establish Assam as a leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the region.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Sarma said the initiative leverages Assam's geographical advantage and policy support to attract investments in the aerospace sector.

"We are taking concrete steps to develop Assam as an MRO hub of the region owing to our geographical advantage and strong policy support," the chief minister said.

According to the budget announcement, the Rs 100-crore allocation will be used to promote aerospace components manufacturing and infrastructure, backed by the Assam MRO Policy, 2025. The initiative is expected to support maintenance-linked services, ancillary industries, and strengthen local supply chains for the aviation and defence manufacturing sectors.

The government believes the investment will position Assam as a preferred aerospace manufacturing destination while creating new opportunities for industrial growth, employment generation, and private sector investment in the state's emerging aviation ecosystem.

The announcement forms part of the Assam Budget 2026's broader strategy to diversify the state's industrial base and attract high-value manufacturing industries.