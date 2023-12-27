On the morning of December 27, 2023, a light earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale was reported in Biswanath, Assam, India.

The tremor occurred at 5:55 am local time (Kolkata time) and was centered 42 kilometers east of Tezpur, Sonitpur, Assam.

With a shallow depth of just 20 kilometers, the quake was felt by some residents near the epicenter, though it was described as weak shaking.

This seismic event is part of a pattern of frequent earthquakes in Assam, a region known for its vulnerability to such natural disasters due to its geographical positioning in a highly seismological zone.



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The state has a history of devastating earthquakes, including the catastrophic 1950 Assam-Tibet Earthquake, which struck with a magnitude of 8.6 and resulted in approximately 4,000 fatalities in Assam and neighbouring areas.

Residents of Assam are advised to stay prepared and follow safety measures during earthquakes, such as dropping to the ground, taking cover under sturdy furniture, and holding on until the shaking stops. After tremors subside, it is recommended to exit buildings and move to open fields, avoiding windows, heavy objects, and elevators.

The recent earthquake in Biswanath adds to the list of seismic activities in the region, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols to minimize risks and ensure the well-being of the populace.