An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam on February 12, 4:18 pm in the afternoon at a depth of 10 kilometres, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nagaon, Assam,” the NCS tweeted informing about the earthquake in Nagaon.

Earlier on February 4, An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul around 6.14 am. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at 6.14 am and the depth of the tremor was 10km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Lat: 25.13 & Long: 94.67, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India," said the NCS.