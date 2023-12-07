Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Guwahati
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
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An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The tremors were reported at around 5:42 am, officials said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India," the NCS wrote on X.
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