A moderate earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale struck near Guwahati in Assam at 4:52 PM on April 17. The tremor was felt across the border in Bangladesh and Bhutan as well. However, there have been no reports of any casualties or damages caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake was centered 18 kilometers from Guwahati and caused mild to moderate shaking in the surrounding areas.

The tremors caused panic among the residents who rushed out of their houses and buildings to safer areas.

Further details are awaited.