The Assam State Election Commission today announced that Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election will be held on June 8.

As per the schedule, the election will take place on June 8, 2022 with a re-poll if necessary on June 10, 2022.

The deadline for nominations is May 23, 2022 and the deadline for nomination scrutiny and withdrawal of candidatures is May 24, 2022, while the counting of votes will take place on 12 June 2022.

Earlier, the state EC , Alok Kumar was in Karbi Anglong for a two-day visit to assess preparations for the KAAC election in the twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. During his visit, Kumar held a meeting at the DC conference hall with the DC, IAS, Karbi Anglong Dibakar Nath, DIG, Central Range Prabin Ch. Saloi, SP, Karbi Anglong, IPS, Pushpraj Singh, and SDO (Civil), Bokajan.

According to reports, a meeting was convened with the DC of Karbi Anglong, the DIG of Central Range, the SP, the SDO (Civil), Bokajan, and other officials to discuss the conduct of a free and fair election.

“I discussed all of the precautions that must be taken during the election. The KAAC election should be held in June, and the results should be announced in the same month, because the new Council must be formed by July, so the election must be held in June." EC Kumar stated.