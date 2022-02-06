GUWAHATI: The Election Commission today announced the schedule for Bye-election in 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency of Assam.

Here’s the date list:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification:

10th February, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations:

17th February, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:

18th February, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:

21 February, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th March, 2022 (Monday)

Counting of votes will be done on March 10, 2022.

Election shall be completed before March 12, 2022.