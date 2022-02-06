Assam: EC announces schedule for Bye-Election in 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency
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KAAC election
GUWAHATI: The Election Commission today announced the schedule for Bye-election in 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency of Assam.
Here’s the date list:
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification:
10th February, 2022 (Thursday)
Last Date of Nominations:
17th February, 2022 (Thursday)
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:
18th February, 2022 (Friday)
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:
21 February, 2022 (Monday)
Date of Poll: 7th March, 2022 (Monday)
Counting of votes will be done on March 10, 2022.
Election shall be completed before March 12, 2022.
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