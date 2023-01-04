The Election Commission of India, ECI has set a new deadline of January 17 for the final date for publication of electoral rolls in Assam.

The date of final publication of the Electoral Roll of the ongoing Special Summary Revision has been revised to January 17, 2023.

Notably, the date of final publication of the electoral roll in the ongoing Special Summary Revision, 2023 in Assam is rescheduled from January 16, 2023, to January 17, 2023.

The Election Commission of India has declared that the Final Publication of the Electoral Roll in Assam will now be done on January 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

There will be no change in the schedule relating to other activities in Special Summary Revision, 2023.

Also Read: ECI initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam; consider census figures of 2001

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Earlier on December 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive interview with India TodayNE had said that the delimitation process would start within a month in Assam.

The CM had said that the delimitation of the assembly constituency is the entry door to implement Clause 6 in Assam.

Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units, w.e.f. January 1, 2023 till the completion of the delimitation exercise in the state. As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution of India.