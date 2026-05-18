Assam eco-tourism pioneer Achintya Barua passes away at 74

A pioneer of eco-tourism in Assam and founder of Wild Grass Resort, Achintya Barua, fondly known as “Monju da,” passed away on May 18 while being taken to a hospital in Bokakhat for treatment. He was 74.

Widely regarded as one of the earliest visionaries to promote sustainable wildlife tourism in Northeast India, Barua played a transformative role in bringing Kaziranga National Park onto the global tourism map. Through the establishment of Wild Grass Resort, he introduced the concept of eco-tourism in Kaziranga at a time when the region remained largely unexplored by international travellers.

Born on January 23, 1952, to late Birinchi Kumar Barua and Santi Chayya Barua, he studied at St. Mary’s School in Guwahati and St. Edmund’s School in Shillong before graduating from St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi.

Apart from being a wildlife enthusiast and conservationist, Barua was also known for empowering local communities around Kaziranga. Under his leadership, many youths from the greater Kaziranga region found employment as tourist guides, drivers and resort staff. He also initiated awareness and training programmes encouraging local participation in wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

Barua is also remembered for persuading former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia to facilitate the entry of foreign tourists into Assam, particularly Kaziranga, helping open the doors of the state’s tourism sector to international visitors.

Several members of the wildlife and tourism fraternity paid tribute to Barua, remembering him as a conservationist, mentor and storyteller whose life remained deeply connected to the forests and people of Assam.

Condolences have poured in from across the state, with many describing his passing as a major loss for Assam’s eco-tourism and conservation movement.