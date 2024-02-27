The latest Economic Survey of Assam has uncovered a significant surge in the number of educated youths registering in employment exchanges throughout the state. The report, tabled during the Budget Session in the Assam Assembly, unveiled that the number of fresh registrations skyrocketed to nearly 10 lakh in 2022, marking a staggering increase from just 1.4 lakh in the previous year.

Describing this surge as a substantial challenge for the state, the Economic Survey for 2023-24 emphasized that the influx of educated job seekers has risen exponentially within a single year. According to the report, the registered educated job seekers stood at a remarkable 9,83,093 in 2022 compared to 1,37,865 in 2021.

The survey further highlighted that the increase in educated job seekers was evident across all levels of education in 2022 compared to the preceding year. In 2021, the overall number of educated job seekers amounted to 18,05,441, whereas in 2020, it stood at 17,46,671, showcasing a 3.36 per cent increase.

Amidst these concerning statistics, the unemployment rate in Assam for individuals aged 15 years and above, available for work but unable to secure employment, was reported at 1.7 per cent during 2022-23, significantly lower than the national average of 3.2 per cent.

However, a notable disparity was observed between rural and urban areas, with rural unemployment at 1.5 per cent and urban unemployment at 6.1 per cent in Assam during the same period. This compares to the national figures of 2.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.

Acknowledging the pressing issue of unemployment, the Government of Assam has initiated various measures to address the challenge. Among these efforts, the state government has been actively engaged in recruiting 1,00,000 unemployed youths across different government departments. Additionally, several employment-oriented programs and schemes have been launched to provide opportunities for both full-time and part-time employment, as well as to encourage self-employment among the youth.