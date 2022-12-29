The Enforcement Directorate on Decemberv 29 said that assets worth a total of Rs 4.90 crore of a former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) board member Samedur Rahman have been attached under the anti-money laundering law.

The action has also been taken against his family members linked to a case of alleged illegal recruitment of candidates through the APSC.

A provisional order, for attachment of the properties of Rahman, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets include immovable properties (residential plots) worth Rs 1.52 crore and insurance policies and mutual funds worth Rs 3.38 crore, the ED said in a statement.

Samedur Rahman and 'Paul' one of the main accused in the case had manipulated and engineered the answer booklets of combined competitive examination of 2013 and 2014, by way of enhancing marks, replacing original answer booklets with manufactured/forged booklets in respect of some candidates, facilitating them securing job through APSC in lieu of cash.

The accused were also charged for "illegal recruitment of candidates on various prestigious posts like circle officer and assistant commissioner of police through the examination conducted by the commission.

Probe found that "huge cash deposits were made in the accounts of Samedur Rahman and his family members during his tenure with the APSC as board member. Subsequently, these funds were invested in various insurance policies, mutual funds and residential plots.