The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 70.09 lakh in connection with a money laundering investigation against Nupur Bora, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer who served as Circle Officer in Barpeta, and others.

The attachment was made by the ED's Guwahati Zonal Office-I under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The investigation stems from an FIR registered by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, against Bora and others. The Vigilance Police subsequently filed a chargesheet against Bora on November 12, 2025, and a supplementary chargesheet against her husband Gagan Chandra Kalita, father Kinaram Borah and Lot Mandal Surajit Deka on March 31, 2026, before the Special Judge, Assam, in Guwahati.

According to the chargesheet, Bora allegedly accumulated assets disproportionate to her known sources of income amounting to approximately Rs 4.01 crore, or 458.64 per cent of her known income, during the check period from January 17, 2019, to September 15, 2025.

The ED investigation has allegedly found that Bora accumulated unaccounted cash during her tenure as Circle Officer and deposited it into bank accounts held in her own name and those of her husband and father.

According to the agency, the money was subsequently routed through multiple bank accounts, including those belonging to her subordinate Surajit Deka and his father, before being transferred into Bora's home loan and savings accounts.

The ED further alleged that land purchase agreements were executed in the names of her father and husband, with one agreement later re-executed in Bora's name in place of her husband. A vehicle was also allegedly purchased in the name of a contractual employee of the Circle Office.

The agency said the alleged proceeds of crime were subsequently invested in mutual funds, used to pay life insurance premiums and advanced towards the purchase of immovable properties.

Assets attached

The properties provisionally attached in the latest action, valued at Rs 70.09 lakh, include:

- SBI Mutual Fund units valued at Rs 13.45 lakh in Nupur Bora's name.

- Three life insurance policies valued at Rs 21.64 lakh.

- Rs 35 lakh paid as advances under agreements for the purchase of two plots of land at Maj Jalukbari and Garal village, and a flat in Guwahati.

The ED said it had identified alleged proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 4.01 crore.

Earlier, in connection with the predicate offence, the Special Judge, Assam, Guwahati, had ordered attachment of cash, jewellery, a flat, a plot of land, a vehicle and bank balances belonging to the accused, collectively valued at around Rs 2.92 crore. The order was passed on April 2, 2026, under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

With the latest attachment, properties worth approximately Rs 3.62 crore have been attached cumulatively in the case under the PMLA and the predicate offence proceedings.

Further investigation is underway, the ED said.