Assam: ED raids 6 locations in multi-crore fake supply order scam, Rs 14.5 lakh cash, luxury cars seized

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, carried out search operations on November 18, at six locations across Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, and New Delhi. The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an ongoing investigation against Rishiraj Kaundinya, Biju Das, Mukesh Jain, and others.

The case involves the alleged supply of goods based on fake purchase orders issued in the name of various autonomous councils, including Dima Hasao and Mising Autonomous Council.

During the searches, the ED seized Rs 14.5 lakh in cash and froze several bank accounts containing Rs 13.68 lakh. Officials also confiscated, two luxury vehicles — Innova Hyryder and Fortuner, a land sale agreement worth Rs 65 lakh, suspected to be linked to proceeds of crime, details of numerous other properties owned by the accused, several incriminating documents and digital evidence.

According to the ED investigation, Rishiraj Kaundinya and his associates ran a well-organised operation involving the fabrication of government documents, including fake supply orders, forged signatures, forged cheques, and fraudulent payment clearance notes.

These fake documents were shown to suppliers to lure them into accepting high-value orders for items such as:

Blankets

Tarpaulins

Dyed cotton yarn

Solar equipment

Large infrastructure project materials

Suppliers were allegedly asked to pay large commissions in advance as a condition for issuing these orders. After goods were supplied, the accused diverted or illegally unloaded the materials, leading to complete non-payment to the suppliers.

The fraud reportedly resulted in non-payment of ₹9.86 crore, while the accused illegally collected ₹2.04 crore in commission linked to these fake transactions.

The ED has stated that further investigation is ongoing to trace additional proceeds of crime, identify all linked properties, and initiate attachment procedures. Steps will also be taken to ensure recovery and restitution to the affected individuals through legal processes.