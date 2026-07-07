Assam: ED to probe financial networks behind 34 kg smuggled gold consignment seized in Guwahati

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to take over the investigation into the record seizure of 34 kilograms of smuggled gold worth approximately Rs 54 crore in Guwahati, following indications that the case involves a wider transnational smuggling network and suspected money laundering activities, according to official sources.

The gold consignment was seized on June 30 by personnel of Latasil Police Station, who arrested Akshay Bansode, a resident of Maharashtra, during an intelligence-based operation in the Kharghuli area of the city. Acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of a large consignment of smuggled gold, police intercepted the accused and recovered 34 kilograms of the precious metal from his possession.

Investigators believe the case extends beyond a routine smuggling operation, prompting the ED to examine the financial trail and suspected international linkages associated with the racket.

During interrogation, Bansode allegedly disclosed details pointing to a well-organised cross-border network involved in the illegal movement of gold. According to investigators, he maintained close contact with operatives based in Manipur, who facilitated the entry of smuggled gold into India through the Indo-Myanmar border. Preliminary findings suggest the gold was transported from Myanmar into Manipur before being routed through Assam.

Investigators have also uncovered indications that the accused may have sourced gold from Dubai, suggesting the existence of multiple international supply channels feeding the smuggling network. Officials suspect Guwahati was being used as a strategic transit hub for transporting the contraband to other parts of the country.

According to the investigation, the seized consignment was intended to be transported from Assam to Maharashtra, indicating the existence of an established distribution network extending beyond the Northeast.

Police also recovered four mobile phones and Rs 3,700 in cash from the accused. A forensic examination of the electronic devices has reportedly yielded significant leads, including communication records, financial transactions and possible links to other members of the syndicate.

With the ED expected to assume charge of the case, the investigation is likely to focus on the alleged money laundering aspects of the operation. Officials are expected to examine the financial ecosystem supporting the smuggling network, including suspected hawala transactions, shell entities and the possible involvement of organised criminal syndicates operating across international borders.