The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has made multiple arrests involving government officials in bribery cases.

On October 6, Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, Assistant Superintendent at the Registration Branch of SEBA in New Guwahati, was apprehended red-handed while accepting a bribe. This operation exposed a conspiracy involving Dina Bandhu Kalita, In-Charge Superintendent of the Registration Branch. They were caught manipulating the complainant's HSLC certificate in exchange for illicit gains.

In the same operation, Dina Bandhu Kalita himself was also arrested for demanding and accepting bribes through his subordinate, Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, in a deeply troubling case of corruption within SEBA.

Just two days earlier, on October 4, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, conducted another successful operation. Junu Kalita, a Junior Assistant at the Office of the Executive Engineer, PHE Department, Nalbari, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe in her office. The bribe was linked to the processing and issuance of a Contractor License.

In a second operation on the same day, the Directorate struck again, this time apprehending Sub Inspector (UB) Merafat Ali of Panigaon Police Station in Lakhimpur District. SI Merafat Ali was caught accepting a bribe from a complainant at the police station. The bribe was allegedly in exchange for facilitating bail in a criminal case.