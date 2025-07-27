Himanta discusses Assam’s education push with Dharmendra Pradhan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 26, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on boosting educational infrastructure in the state.

The meeting signals that major changes or initiatives may soon be underway.

Sharing a glimpse of the meeting on social media, Sarma wrote, "Had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji at New Delhi today."

He added that the discussion was "very good" and focused on expanding and augmenting the education landscape of Assam.

While Sarma did not disclose specific projects or announcements, he hinted at important updates to come. "Looking forward to some exciting developments in this sector in the coming days," he wrote.

The meeting comes amid Assam’s push to modernise school and higher education facilities, invest in digital learning, and improve student outcomes across rural and urban areas. Observers believe Saturday’s discussion may result in new central schemes or approvals for pending proposals from the Assam government.