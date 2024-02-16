The Department of School Education, Assam has released bilingual textbooks in Science and Maths for Class VI and VII.

The textbooks, available in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, and English, aim to simplify understanding and improve English proficiency.

On the otherhand, for the first time, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will fully digitize the attendance of students taking their higher secondary examinations.

The attendance will be registered online for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024, which starts on Monday, February 12.



Also Read: Assam: AHSEC goes digital for Higher Secondary Examinations attendance

The AHSEC Higher Secondary Class 12 board examinations are set to finish on March 13, 2024.

total of 2,80,216 candidates across the state are sitting for the HS examinations today, with 1,39,486 male candidates and 1,42,732 female candidates.

Further, 2,06,467 students are from the Arts stream, 54,287 from the Science stream, and 17,582 from the Commerce stream.

Earlier in November, the AHSEC announced a Pre-Final Test Examination for the HS second-year students to be conducted in December 2023.