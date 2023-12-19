The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has taken a stringent stance against teachers in provincialised Secondary Schools who have pursued academic or professional qualifications during their service period without prior permission. The move comes in response to the observed violation of Rule 13 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

A memorandum (Memo No. E-417782/18) issued by Smti. Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education, Assam, highlights the grave nature of this violation, stating, "No Government Servant while in Government Service shall join or attend any educational institution for the purpose of preparing himself for or shall appear at an examination of a recognized Board or University without obtaining previous permission from the appointing authority."

The memorandum further instructs all Inspector of Schools to initiate departmental proceedings against teaching and non-teaching staff of provincialised Secondary Schools who have acquired academic or professional qualifications without proper authorization. The violation is subject to penalties as per Rule 7 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Director Mamata Hojai emphasized that adherence to these rules is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the educational system and ensuring that government servants follow due procedure when seeking further qualifications. The directive calls for a thorough investigation to determine if Rule 13 has been breached, with penalties imposed accordingly.